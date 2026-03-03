Dunedin toddler Edmund Rosevear’s butterfly drawings, which mum Jordy Fogarty helped with, will feature on Wellington Phoenix kit (below) for a national charity match. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A symbol of inspiration for one Dunedin family has become a badge of honour for a professional football club.

Butterflies drawn by Dunedin’s toddler Edmund Rosevear will decorate a special kit worn by the Wellington Phoenix teams at the club’s double-header next week.

Last year, his parents Jordy Fogarty and Ryan Rosevear were told Eddy had bilateral Wilms tumours — cancer in both kidneys — a diagnosis which meant 12 weeks of chemotherapy at Christchurch Hospital.

The family moved into Ronald McDonald House, where they were able to stay close to Eddy while he received treatment.

Miss Fogarty said a simple drawing of a butterfly with the message "CHOC [child haematology and oncology centre] kids are strong" became a bright spark in their lives during that time.

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

When the opportunity came up for Eddy to design part of the team kit, butterflies sprang to mind.

"It was just a special wee thing, the butterflies. Eddie always just liked them, and we thought, oh, we'll draw them. It seems so simple, right?" Miss Fogarty said.

Both the Phoenix men’s and women’s teams will wear the special strip, at the Macca’s Match For Good double-header on Saturday, March 14 in Wellington.

The match-worn jerseys will later be auctioned, with all proceeds going to Ronald McDonald House.

"We will never forget the kindness by staff when we arrived for the first time at [Ronald McDonald House]," Miss Fogarty said.

"It meant so much to know the accommodation, amenities and food were largely taken care of."

The kit also features love hearts and a flower, drawn by other families staying at Ronald McDonald Houses across New Zealand.

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz