Tourist causes crash on one-way

A rental car driven by a Scottish tourist caused a crash when the man failed to check his blind spots before changing lanes, Dunedin police say.

Sergeant Matthew Lee, of Dunedin, said a 74-year-old Scottish tourist changed lanes on Cumberland St without checking his blind spot about 1.30pm on Sunday.

He collided with a vehicle driven by a 51-year-old woman.

Both vehicles were significantly damaged and needed to be towed, Sgt Lee said.

No injuries were reported.

