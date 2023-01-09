Monday, 9 January 2023

Tourist causes crash on one-way

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A rental car driven by a Scottish tourist caused a crash when the man failed to check his blind spots before changing lanes, Dunedin police say.

    Sergeant Matthew Lee, of Dunedin, said a 74-year-old Scottish tourist changed lanes on Cumberland St without checking his blind spot about 1.30pm on Sunday.

    He collided with a vehicle driven by a 51-year-old woman.

    Both vehicles were significantly damaged and needed to be towed, Sgt Lee said.

    No injuries were reported.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement