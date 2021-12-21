PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Rachael Amos is one of many Salvation Army Dunedin volunteers helping to prepare some Christmas cheer for those in need this week.

She has been busy putting together 120 Christmas hampers, which were being distributed around the city yesterday and today.

Salvation Army Dunedin receptionist Paulette Boyes said foodbanks across Dunedin were distributing more than 500 Christmas hampers this year.

"We couldn’t do it without our volunteers; they’re the army behind the army," she said.

It has been an extremely busy time for the city’s foodbanks, which have grappled with record demand and food shortages.