Von Metzinger family leaves for South Africa

Travis (left) and Ethan von Metzinger who are being deported back to South Africa after 9 years in New Zealand. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Dunedin's von Metzinger family today returns to South Africa, a country they are reluctantly forced to once more call home.

The family has lived in New Zealand for nine years, but has given up attempts to get Immigration New Zealand to grant permanent residency.

The family’s youngest son, Ethan, has a kidney condition which one day might mean he needs to have a transplant. The condition was enough to stymie the von Metzingers’ attempts to stay in New Zealand permanently, despite the family offering to pay for any medical treatment.

"Even if there was a reprieve, I think the delay in paperwork would mean we would have to leave the country and come back in again," Steve von Metzinger said.

The family had always known being forced to leave New Zealand was a strong possibility, so had planned for that while hoping for the best, Mr von Metzinger said.