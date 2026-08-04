A Dunedin councillor has accused the government of “deliberately organised chaos” as councils grapple with the speed of sweeping reform. However, the Local Government Minister says many councils across the country are making good progress on planned changes. Many councillors were critical of the pace of reform at Monday’s Dunedin City Council meeting. With Sunday’s deadline for merger plans looming, Dunedin and Queenstown Lakes District councils voted to back proposed “twin” coastal and inland unitary authorities. Cr Steve Walker said the timeline was “absolutely ridiculous”. “This stuff is, I think, deliberately organised chaos by the current government, whether it’s [Resource Management Act] changes, the water shenanigans, the proposed rate caps, the raft of legislative changes that are just hanging like a sword of Damocles above us.” The government had given councils three months to “completely redesign the whole foundations, infrastructure and workings of local government”. Cr Walker, who is Labour-endorsed, said it took councils longer to change dog control bylaws. In May, councils were directed to develop ‘‘Head Start’’ plans for new unitary authorities, made up of at least two councils, to take up regional council functions. Those with an unsuccessful proposal, or no proposal at all, would have structures imposed on them, through the “backstop” process. As little information had been provided about the backstop, Cr Walker said he was “adamant” from the outset it was not an option. SAMUEL RILLSTONE / RNZLocal Government Minister Simon Watts. Photo: Samuel Rillstone/RNZ The decision on “twin” unitary authorities was at odds with the direction of Clutha and Central Otago district councils, which last week backed plans to merge with Queenstown Lakes and an option to include parts of southern Waitaki and rural Dunedin. Local Government Minister Simon Watts did not directly respond to Cr Walker’s comments but said a “large number of councils” had made significant progress in three months, including consulting their communities. The Head Start pathway was a voluntary, streamlined option which gave councils an opportunity to plan for change “in a way that works for them and their communities”, Mr Watts said. At Monday’s meeting, Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker said the Ministry for Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport (Mcert) indicated the government had capacity to advance about four proposals, though there had been “very mixed-messages”. When asked, Mr Watts and an Mcert spokesman gave identical statements — both saying there was not a set number or upper limit to proposals which could be progressed. Proposals would be assessed on their individual merits and against clear assessment criteria. The government are expected to decide in September which proposals to progress to the detailed design phase, with a view to agreeing final proposals in May. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz