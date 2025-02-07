Wanted pair busted driving on wrong side of road

Photo: Getty Images

A pair of very conspicuous alleged criminals on the run were caught after parking up in the middle of the street and driving off on the wrong side of the road.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road with its headlights on at 5.10am this morning.

While police were enroute, the caller reported that the vehicle took off and started to drive on the wrong side of the road.

Police stopped the vehicle in North Rd, Northeast Valley.

In the vehicle were two people, a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman in the passenger seat, who both had warrants for their arrest.

Both were arrested, and while the pair were in custody, the man was found with 19 grams of meth and $475, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was charged with possession of meth for supply, driving while disqualified third or subsequent, driving while disqualified and dangerous driving.

He underwent an impairment test, which he failed, and a blood sample was also taken.

Further charges were being considered, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man will appear in Dunedin District Court today, and the woman at a later date.

While police were dealing with the pair, a 22-year-old woman unknown to the pair sped past the group in her vehicle.

Police pulled the woman over and discovered she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

She underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 600mcg, however she elected to take a blood sample.

The woman was found to be breaching her bail conditions and was arrested.

She would appear in Dunedin District Court this morning.

