Watch live: Dunedin City Council

Watch as councillors discuss a more than $8 million shortfall in the Dunedin City Council’s revenue last year.

Reports to be tabled at today’s finance and council controlled organisations committee meeting show an $8.323million unfavourable difference from a budgeted $317.019million revenue.

The council’s actual revenue of $308.696million was buoyed by an unbudgeted dividend from Civic Assurance and unbudgeted revenue from the Provincial Growth Fund for economic development initiatives, the department of finance’s financial result for the year ended June 30 says.

Councillors will also consider a revamp of the Grow Dunedin Partnership.

The partnership, which includes the council, Otago Polytechnic, University of Otago, Otago-Southland Employers’ Association, Otago Chamber of Commerce and Ngai Tahu, was highlighted in a review of the council unit responsible for economic development and marketing of the city by consultants Martin Jenkins.

The review came months after Larnach Castle director Norcombe Barker blasted the performance of the agency as an "unmitigated disaster" that had cost the city "tens, if not hundreds, of millions of dollars" in lost revenue.

Live coverage of Dunedin City Council meetings is brought to you by Allied Productions