When you have to go, take note of your surroundings.

That is the philosophy of final-year University of Otago medical student Jahman Cochrane, who will analyse the quality and cleanliness of our public toilets on a motorcycle tour of New Zealand.

Mr Cochrane, 24, who has lived with Crohn’s disease since he was 11, said he wanted to raise awareness of the disease in a lighthearted yet serious manner.

Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that causes swelling and irritation anywhere along the digestive tract.

Mr Cochrane has set up a Givealittle page, and has already raised $500 for Crohn’s and Colitis New Zealand. By the time he completes the tour, he wants to have raised $5000.

His four-week tour of the country on his 150cc Honda scooter begins on Monday, but so far on his brief travels, he had not been totally impressed by the offerings.

“Blueskin Bay public toilets did not live up to my expectations, so I’m going to be a bit more thorough in my criticisms. I’ve heard Kawakawa’s toilets in the North Island are outstanding.”

As he travels up and down the country, Mr Cochrane would be sharing his “toilet reviews” online and on social media.

The interior of the Hundertwasser toilets in Kawakawa. ODT files.

“I haven’t worked out a formula yet for my rating them, so it’s going to be fun putting some stuff together.”

He completed his studies at medical school this week, and was excited about his placement in Invercargill next year.

“I hope to become a gastroenterologist in the future, because that way I can give back to the community that helped me.”

The tour was also special because he had not travelled in the North Island before and he wanted to do something like this before he began his career.

While his early years with Crohn’s disease were “difficult”, Mr Cochrane said there were strong networks of support throughout the country.

“Once you’re prepared to talk about it, you’ll find there’s a really helpful and robust community.”