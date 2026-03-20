Turama Ite Ara performing arts group president Tai Tautua strums a ukulele ahead of the "Beat of the Pacific" workshop at this year’s Dunedin Fringe Festival. Photo: Peter McIntosh A Cook Island performing arts group is inviting Dunedin audiences to partake in a "full immersion" of the culture for the first time since their formation. The four-hour workshop, "Beat of the Pacific", is being held at Burns Hall on the First Church of Otago grounds today as part of the Dunedin Fringe Festival. Event organiser Daiiz Rongo said participants could try Cook Island drumming, learning some "simple drum beats of the Pacific" as well as some dances. The last half hour or so would feature a full show by members of the Turama Ite Ara performing arts group. It would all be a "full immersion into the Cook Island culture" and give people a taste of what the group did every week, Rongo said. "We're trying to provide a space for those to be able to learn and experience our culture," they said. "That's important for us, but we also want everyone else to have the same experience." The group, only about 14 months old, had never organised an event for something like the Fringe Festival before. Some of its members had been practising the artforms for the past 20 years, and it was the first time they had put on an event of this scale for the public, Rongo said. "There's a lot of different cultures that are in this festival. "Pacific arts-wise, we're excited to be able to showcase what we have." Rongo hoped participants would bring an open mind and leave having learned something. "The hope is they have some fun, they learn something about the Cook Island culture, and we hope that they come back or give us a shout if they see us around." The workshop starts at 10am. Lunch is included.