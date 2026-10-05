An allegedly drunk driver was arrested in Dunedin after nearly crashing into a police car while travelling on the wrong side of the road.

The 25-year-old woman was heading into the Octagon on Sunday at 3.30am when she almost collided with police, Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said.

Officers immediately stopped the woman and had her undergo breath testing procedures.

She recorded a breath alcohol level of 805mcgs — over three times the legal limit of 250mcgs, Snr Sgt Notman said.

The woman’s licence was suspended for 28 days and she was summoned to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later day for excess breath alcohol.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz