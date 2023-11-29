Youth who made Dunedin school threat identified

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Armed police responding to the threatening email descended on the school which was locked down for more than two hours on the morning on November 14.
Police had now identified the young person responsible for the threats, a spokesman said.
‘‘Police would like to thank the school for the cooperation and remind people that matters like this will be fully investigated, regardless of the intent.’’
The youth was referred to Youth Aid.
The threat came through just before the NCEA level 1 science exam and level 2 chemistry exam.
Concerned parents were gathered outside the police cordons around the school as pupils were kept under lockdown until about 10.30am.