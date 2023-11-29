Youth who made Dunedin school threat identified

Armed police at the entrance to Bayfield School. Photo: Craig Baxter

Police have identified the youth who sent a threat to Bayfield High School which triggered an armed lockdown with officers surrounding the grounds.

Armed police responding to the threatening email descended on the school which was locked down for more than two hours on the morning on November 14.

Police had now identified the young person responsible for the threats, a spokesman said.

‘‘Police would like to thank the school for the cooperation and remind people that matters like this will be fully investigated, regardless of the intent.’’

The youth was referred to Youth Aid.

The threat came through just before the NCEA level 1 science exam and level 2 chemistry exam.

Concerned parents were gathered outside the police cordons around the school as pupils were kept under lockdown until about 10.30am.

