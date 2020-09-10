Global Insight: Can NZ trust Brexiteer Boris?

Watch highlights video here:



New Zealand politicians need to say whether they would hold the United Kingdom to account if elected, Professor Robert Patman says.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has acknowledged his government will break the law by reneging on the Brexit deal with the European Union.

This is the most important foreign policy issue facing all New Zealand political parties in the up-coming general election, Prof Patman told Global Insight.

‘‘They should tell the British it is unacceptable to break an international treaty,’’ Prof Patman said.

‘‘It raises in to question whether we should be signing a free trade agreement with a country that has demonstrated it will not necessarily honour an international agreement it has signed.’’

Watch full video here:



