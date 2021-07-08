Global Insight: Effects of war in Ethiopia may be felt from afar

See full episode below

The brutal and see-sawing war in Ethiopia could have serious repercussions for New Zealand and other trade-dependent nations, Professor Robert Patman says.

Ethiopia has been a comparatively stable nation in the strategically important Horn of Africa region. But growing chaos and no certain outcome increases the risk of global disruption, the foreign affairs specialist says.

"We have a situation which many people think could lead to the disintegration of Ethiopia, Prof Patman tells Global Insight.