Global Insight: NZ well positioned to respond to help halt climate change

In this episode of Global Insight, Professor Robert Patman discusses Greta Thunberg's recent criticism of Jacinda Arden and New Zealand's apparent lack of efforts to halt climate change.

"I think the difference between Jacinda Ardern and some of the other leaders is that Jacinda Arden has not just discovered climate change after being power. It's something that's been with her since she'd entered politics in this country."

The international affairs commentator says, with abundant hydro and wind power possibilities, this country is actually well situated to become a leading example of a green economy.

"But we do need leadership", he adds.

