Limits to China's support of Russia despite 'no limits' treaty

China is not in lockstep with Russia, the invasion of Ukraine reveals.

Global affairs specialist Professor Robert Patman said as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its sixth week it is becoming clear there are indeed limits to China’s support for its ‘‘no limits’’ treaty partner Russia.

China and Russia signed a ‘‘no limits’’ treaty less than a month before Russia invaded Ukraine. Although China has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion, it has not given military support despite a request for missiles from the Kremlin this week, Professor Patman told Global Insight.

That refusal is significant, Prof Patman said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meet in Beijing, China on February 4, 2022. Photo by Kremlin Press Office/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

‘‘One of the most striking things is the gap between China’s pro-Russian rhetoric . . . and its ability to actually deliver economic and military assistance.

‘‘It seems the Chinese have made the calculation that . . . they are not prepared to incur the economic anger of the West, because they have such a big stake in the world capitalist economy.’’

Prof Patman also commented on the progress of the invasion and economic problems facing China that could have global consequences.