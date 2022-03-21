14,463 new Covid cases, 1000 people in hospital

Nine Covid-related deaths have been reported today, including a person in their 20s.

There are 14,463 new community cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health announced.

There are 1000 people in hospital, including 33 in intensive care.

The total number of publicly reported Covid-related deaths is now 184.

Of the nine people who have died, five are from Auckland region, two from Waikato, and one from Wairarapa and one from Bay of Plenty.

"Five were men and four were women."

Cases in hospital: total number 1000: Northland: 33; North Shore: 173; Middlemore: 221; Auckland: 200; Waikato: 76; Bay of Plenty: 38; Lakes: 12; Tairāwhiti: 5, Hawke’s Bay: 31; Taranaki: 7; Whanganui: 6; MidCentral: 20; Hutt Valley: 23; Capital & Coast: 51; Wairarapa: 7; Nelson Marlborough: 11; Canterbury: 60; South Canterbury: 1; Southern: 25

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (422), Auckland (3,279), Waikato (1,401), Bay of Plenty (893), Lakes (457), Hawke’s Bay (796), MidCentral (657), Whanganui (209), Taranaki (473), Tairāwhiti (259), Wairarapa (222), Capital and Coast (951), Hutt Valley (583), Nelson Marlborough (404), Canterbury (2,267), South Canterbury (191), Southern (950), West Coast (39); Unknown (10).

"Every Covid-19 hospitalisation is a reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated to prevent severe illness from Omicron. There is a much lower risk of being hospitalised if you are up to date with your vaccinations, which for Omicron includes a third or booster dose."

On vaccinations, 2244 booster doses were given yesterday, as well as 114 first doses; 142 second doses; four third primary doses; 217 paediatric first doses and 3177 paediatric second doses.

Meanwhile, Cabinet is considering whether and when it will be appropriate to relax mandates, vaccine passes and the traffic light system as the Omicron outbreak passes its peak.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to speak after today's Cabinet meeting, but indicated this morning those changes would likely be announced on Wednesday.

Yesterday the ministry reported 957 people in hospital including 26 in ICU, with 12,020 new cases in the community and another nine deaths.