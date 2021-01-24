30 locations woman with Covid-19 visited revealed

Minister for Covid-19 response Chris Hipkins during today's press conference. Photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Health has revealed the list of locations visited by a Northland woman who tested positive for Covid-19 after leaving managed isolation.

The list includes nearly 30 supermarkets, clothing and electronic stores, cafes, restaurants, a gallery, plant centre, museum, pharmacy, vehicle testing station and tavern.

It covers a period from January 14 - the day after she left MIQ - to January 22 - the day she got tested after developing symptoms seven days earlier.

It includes locations in Whangārei, Ruakaka, Parua Bay, Mangawhai Heads and Helensville.

The Ministry of Health said anyone who visited the locations of interest during the relevant times is considered to have had a low risk of exposure but should isolate and call Healthline about when and where to get a test.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield held a press conference at the Beehive this afternoon to provide more details on the community case.

The full list of locations is available below.

Bloomfield said the woman was "assiduous in using the Covid tracer app".

Ministry officials were contacting the places she had been and would put information on its website as soon as those places were told.

The 56-year-old had completed MIQ at Auckland's Pullman Hotel, where she twice tested negative for the virus, before leaving managed isolation on January 13 and travelling to her home just south of Whangārei.

She did not associate the symptoms with Covid-19, but when they worsened she got a test on January 22, the Ministry of Health said.

The woman was at home, and did not need hospital care.

If anyone was symptomatic, wherever they are in New Zealand, they should get tested, Bloomfield said at the press conference.

Hipkins said in Northland, anybody who got a push notification should get a test, especially if symptomatic.

The Ministry of Health today reported eight new Covid cases in managed isolation since Friday.

Two came from South Africa, two came from the US, and one each from the UK, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and India.

Four travelled via UAE and Malaysia.

The full list is:

FreshChoice Ruakaka

January 14

3:03 pm — 4:33 pm

Aesthetic Clothing Store

January 15

8:48 am — 9:53 am

Noel Leeming Whangarei

January 15

9:02 am — 10:12 am

Bendon Whangarei

January 15

9:03 am — 10:30 am

The Warehouse Whangarei

January 15

9:28 am — 10:58 am

Flaming Fires

January 15

10:24 am — 11:34 am

Whangarei and Kamo Testing Stations

January 15

10:40 am — 11:45 am

Bed Bath and Beyond Whangarei

January 15

10:54 am — 12:04 pm

Fat Camel Cafe

January 15

11:34 am — 1:34 pm

Parua Bay Tavern

January 15

3:20 pm — 5:20 pm

Bream Bay Butchers RuakakaJanuary 16

11:02 am — 12:07 pm

Ruakaka General Store

January 16

11:08 am — 12:10 pm

FreshChoice Ruakaka

January 16

11:10 am — 12:15 pm

Urban Remedy Cafe

January 17

8:17 am — 9:47 am

Joseph Taylor Homewares

January 17

2:08 pm — 3:18 pm

Eutopia CafeJanuary 18

8:55 am — 10:55 am

Maungaturoto 2nd hand shop

January 18

10:06 am — 11:36 am

Maungaturoto Four Square

January 18

10:44 am — 11:49 am

White Rock Gallery

January 18

11:15 am — 12:24 pm

The Kauri Museum

January 18

11:21 am — 3:21 pm

Gumdiggers Cafe Matakohe

January 18

The Dune Restaurant & Bar18 January

4:47 pm — 7:17 pm

Kaipara Coast Plant Centre & Sculpture Gardens

January 19

11:04 am — 1:04 pm

The Ville Turkish Cafe Helensville

January19

1:08 pm — 2:38 pm

Countdown Helensville

January 19

1:46 pm — 3:01 pm

Super Liquor Helensville

January 19

2:03 pm — 3:08 pm

South Head General Store

January 19

2:44 pm — 3:49 pm

Macnut Cafe Helensville

January 21

10:20 am — 11:50 am

Orrs Unichem Pharmacy Ruakaka

January 22

11:21 am — 12:26pm