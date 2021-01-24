30 locations woman with Covid-19 visited revealed

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The list includes nearly 30 supermarkets, clothing and electronic stores, cafes, restaurants, a gallery, plant centre, museum, pharmacy, vehicle testing station and tavern.
It covers a period from January 14 - the day after she left MIQ - to January 22 - the day she got tested after developing symptoms seven days earlier.
It includes locations in Whangārei, Ruakaka, Parua Bay, Mangawhai Heads and Helensville.
The Ministry of Health said anyone who visited the locations of interest during the relevant times is considered to have had a low risk of exposure but should isolate and call Healthline about when and where to get a test.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield held a press conference at the Beehive this afternoon to provide more details on the community case.
The full list of locations is available below.
Bloomfield said the woman was "assiduous in using the Covid tracer app".
Ministry officials were contacting the places she had been and would put information on its website as soon as those places were told.
The 56-year-old had completed MIQ at Auckland's Pullman Hotel, where she twice tested negative for the virus, before leaving managed isolation on January 13 and travelling to her home just south of Whangārei.
She did not associate the symptoms with Covid-19, but when they worsened she got a test on January 22, the Ministry of Health said.
The woman was at home, and did not need hospital care.
If anyone was symptomatic, wherever they are in New Zealand, they should get tested, Bloomfield said at the press conference.
Hipkins said in Northland, anybody who got a push notification should get a test, especially if symptomatic.
The Ministry of Health today reported eight new Covid cases in managed isolation since Friday.
Two came from South Africa, two came from the US, and one each from the UK, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and India.
Four travelled via UAE and Malaysia.
The full list is:
FreshChoice Ruakaka
January 14
3:03 pm — 4:33 pm
Aesthetic Clothing Store
January 15
8:48 am — 9:53 am
Noel Leeming Whangarei
January 15
9:02 am — 10:12 am
Bendon Whangarei
January 15
9:03 am — 10:30 am
The Warehouse Whangarei
January 15
9:28 am — 10:58 am
Flaming Fires
January 15
10:24 am — 11:34 am
Whangarei and Kamo Testing Stations
January 15
10:40 am — 11:45 am
Bed Bath and Beyond Whangarei
January 15
10:54 am — 12:04 pm
Fat Camel Cafe
January 15
11:34 am — 1:34 pm
Parua Bay Tavern
January 15
3:20 pm — 5:20 pm
Bream Bay Butchers RuakakaJanuary 16
11:02 am — 12:07 pm
Ruakaka General Store
January 16
11:08 am — 12:10 pm
FreshChoice Ruakaka
January 16
11:10 am — 12:15 pm
Urban Remedy Cafe
January 17
8:17 am — 9:47 am
Joseph Taylor Homewares
January 17
2:08 pm — 3:18 pm
Eutopia CafeJanuary 18
8:55 am — 10:55 am
Maungaturoto 2nd hand shop
January 18
10:06 am — 11:36 am
Maungaturoto Four Square
January 18
10:44 am — 11:49 am
White Rock Gallery
January 18
11:15 am — 12:24 pm
The Kauri Museum
January 18
11:21 am — 3:21 pm
Gumdiggers Cafe Matakohe
January 18
The Dune Restaurant & Bar18 January
4:47 pm — 7:17 pm
Kaipara Coast Plant Centre & Sculpture Gardens
January 19
11:04 am — 1:04 pm
The Ville Turkish Cafe Helensville
January19
1:08 pm — 2:38 pm
Countdown Helensville
January 19
1:46 pm — 3:01 pm
Super Liquor Helensville
January 19
2:03 pm — 3:08 pm
South Head General Store
January 19
2:44 pm — 3:49 pm
Macnut Cafe Helensville
January 21
10:20 am — 11:50 am
Orrs Unichem Pharmacy Ruakaka
January 22
11:21 am — 12:26pm