$5.4m aerospace runway opens in Canterbury

New Zealand's growing aerospace sector received a big lift on Friday with the opening of an upgraded 1km runway and hangar on Banks Peninsula.

The Tāwhaki National Aerospace Centre and new sealed runway at Kaitorete aim to expand the aerospace sector and help meet international demand.

Domestic and international companies are already testing and trialling their technology at the facility.

Wisk Aero recently conducted its world-first test flights for an uncrewed aircraft out of Kaitorete and Dawn Aerospace, while Kea Aerospace will now be able to conduct horizontal space launches and stratospheric flights from the site.

The new 1km runway and planned hangar facilities were funded by a $5.4 million grant from the New Zealand Government’s regional strategic partnership fund, administered by Kānoa.

The Tāwhaki National Aerospace Centre and new sealed runway at Kaitorete opened on Friday. Photo: Dawn Aerospace

Tāwhaki board member David Perenara-O’Connell said mana whenua (indigenous people) of Kaitorete were proud to be supporting the sector.

"To fully enable the sector, supply chains and realise the economic benefits for all New Zealanders, takes a collaborative approach.

"We’re grateful for the support of our government, local authorities, regulators, aerospace partners, research and science communities, and suppliers who share our vision of a world-leading hub for innovation and exploration.

"We believe that this mission is truly unique. The way in which we weave together mātauranga Māori (indigenous knowledge) with cutting-edge innovation in aerospace and environmental rejuvenation, marks a new era in sustainable land use.”

Kaitorete offers consistently clear skies and access to a wide range of orbits from an unpopulated flat strip of land about 25km long between Te Waihora Lake Ellesmere and the Pacific Ocean.

Its proximity to air and seaports and advanced manufacturing capabilities in Christchurch makes the site unique.

The Tāwhaki National Aerospace Centre and new sealed runway opened at Kaitorete on Friday. Photo: Tāwhaki National Aerospace Centre

Tāwhaki chief executive Linda Falwasser said: "We have one of the world’s best locations for aerospace and space launch and we’re prioritising critical infrastructure alongside rejuvenation of this special whenua (land).

"This includes exploring solar power and green hydrogen production and storage.

"The research, science and innovation we can host will help ensure Kaitorete flourishes for generations to come.

"Aotearoa and the world will benefit from the discoveries here, with operators developing new methods and technologies for environmental monitoring, weather and disaster forecasting, precision agriculture, sustainable space transport and beyond,” Falwasser said.