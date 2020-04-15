Alleged kidnap victim 'safe and well'

Police have now spoken to Willem Kerris after he was allegedly kidnapped on March 25. Photo: NZ Police

Police have managed to find 30-year-old Willem Kerris who was allegedly kidnapped in Christchurch on March 25.

Since the event, there had been sightings of Kerris, and he had reportedly spoken to family members in Australia; however, police wanted to talk to him to ensure he was okay.

A police spokeswoman confirmed on Wednesday Kerris had been spoken to, and he is “safe and well.”

On March 25, another man was kidnapped in a case of mistaken identity before the alleged kidnappers got their original target of Kerris.

The victim was forced into a car on Edward Ave, near St Albans Park, at about 7.10pm.

But the alleged kidnappers soon realised they had the wrong person, so they took him to a property on Winton St and let him go.

The two men involved in the alleged kidnapping were arrested on March 27 and remain before the courts in relation to the event.

A 25-year-old man is next due to appear on charges including kidnapping on May 14 and a 30-year-old man is next due to appear on charges including kidnapping on April 4, both in Christchurch District Court.