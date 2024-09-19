Apology sought after dog complaint probe dropped

Christine and Trevor Sanderson. Photo: Ashburton Courier

The Ombudsman has dropped an investigation into an accusation the Ashburton District Council failed to address concerns about a barking dog.

Resident Christine Sanderson contacted the Ombudsman about two months ago after she had persistently complained for over 18 months to the district council about the dog next door on McDonald St barking and howling.

The Ombudsman, who investigates complaints against central and local government agencies, took the case on.

But as the issue has since been resolved, the Ombudsman informed Christine last week they had dropped the case.

"The outcome that you (Christine) were initially seeking has been achieved, as the dog is no longer residing at your neighbour’s address.

"Therefore, having carefully reviewed the circumstances, I confirm that further investigation is unnecessary in this case."

The resolution to the issue came last month when the owner relinquished the dog to the district council, which is rehoming it.

Christine said she was "very happy and grateful" the Ombudsman took on the case in the first place and pleased she no longer has a barking and howling dog living next door.

Nevertheless, she remains disappointed with the way she was treated by the district council - and is now calling for an apology.

Nico at his former Ashburton home. Photo: Supplied

The Ashburton Courier recently revealed the district council’s claim she was the only resident complaining about the dog was incorrect, as another neighbour had also complained multiple times.

Christine said it felt like she was being called a liar when the district council stated it had no evidence of the dog barking excessively. She had filled out the council's barking dog forms and even had recordings of the dog.

She is also unhappy with animal control contractor, Talbot Security, which trespassed her after, frustrated by a lack of action, she stood outside the security firm’s premises playing a recording of the dog barking and howling.

She did not think it was fair she was trespassed for breaching the peace when the recording was an indication of how her own peace had been breached.

"I think I have been treated shabbily," Christine said.

"I might have got the result I have wanted, but the way and the time it’s taken to get that result isn’t a good relationship between the council and the Ashburton public."

The district council is refusing to apologise and does not see any reason to do so.

Group manager compliance and development Ian Hyde said "sufficient evidence was not found at any point to justify the issue of an abatement notice".

"Council is satisfied that our actions complied in accordance with the Dog Control Act 1996," Hyde said.

He had no comment about the Ombudsman dropping the investigation.

Christine also said she believed it was her complaint to the Ombudsman that spurred on the district council to get the resolution by offering to rehome the dog.

However, Hyde said: "This had no bearing on that offer and acceptance".