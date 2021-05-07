Friday, 7 May 2021

Armed police raid Christchurch properties

    Armed police have raided two properties in Christchurch this morning - one of which was reportedly linked to an unprovoked assault in the central city in March.

    At least half a dozen armed officers descended on a Clissold St property in Merivale about 7.45am. 

    The street was blocked off by police from about 8am. 

    Police outside the Clissold St house in Merivale. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    A neighbour on Winchester St said the raid took place in what is usually a very quiet part of the city.

    But she said she has been previously "woken by screams and shouts coming from the house".

    Meanwhile, a boxing gym linked to the King Cobras gang in Christchurch was also stormed by armed police this morning. 

    Police raided the Snake Fit Boxing Club in Hands Rd, Middleton, on Friday morning.

    Stuff has reported the raid was linked to an unprovoked assault on three men, including two brothers, during a night out at Cruz bar and nightclub in Victoria St in the early hours of March 21.

    Police outside the Clissold St house in Merivale. Photo: Geoff Sloan
