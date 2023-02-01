Auckland floods: Three injured in building collapse

Emergency services respond to a structure collapse in Orua Bay. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

Three people are injured, one critically, after a building collapsed in Orua Bay Beach at the Manukau Heads.

A critically-injured person was being flown to Auckland Hospital and another in a minor condition was being taken there by ambulance, a spokesperson for St John Ambulance said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two fire trucks were currently attending a structure collapse in Manukau Heads.

"At 12.13pm today, Fire and Emergency responded to a structure collapse in Manukau Heads. Two fire trucks are at the scene. This is ongoing and all the information we have at this stage."

A St John spokesman said two rescue helicopters were on their way to the scene.

"We are responding and have dispatched two helicopters, one first response unit, three rapid response vehicles and one ambulance to the scene."

An Orua Bay local told the Herald she understood an elderly couple were involved in the collapse, with a man suffering a badly broken leg and an elderly woman still trapped.