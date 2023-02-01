Residents evacuated as homes, roads flooded again

Several homes in Parnell's Crescent Rd were yellow-stickered due to landslips down into Hobson Bay. Photo: Alex Burton via NZ Herald

Some residents have been evacuated from their homes as widespread flooding in Auckland again causes chaos in parts of the city.

The new Minister for Auckland Michael Wood says volunteers have been out in his Mt Roskill electorate helping to evacuate vulnerable residents.

There are also reports of flooding and landslips in Devonport, Auckland Emergency Management says.

A bus with passengers on board drives through floodwaters in Beachcroft Ave, Onehunga. Photo: Debbie Burrows via NZ Herald

As dawn broke surface flooding and water pooling was again evident in some places.

There are deep pools in dips in roads around the central city suburbs of Sandringham and St Lukes as well as near Eden Park and flooding in Onehunga and around Glenfield /Wairau where there was extensive flooding on Friday.

Waka Kotahi says numerous sections of Auckland's motorways are flooded due to significant rainfall, with some sections unpassable.

People have been asked to delay travel if a motorway on their route is affected, and check the agency's online traffic map for details.

Auckland north of Orewa remains under a red heavy rain warning as the most severe weather moved on from Northland in the early hours of the morning.

MetService forecaster John Crouch said about 20-30mm an hour of "intense rainfall" had fallen in Auckland city early this morning, but the rain band was moving south a bit faster than thought earlier.

MetService says the bulk of the heavy rain has moved into Auckland and Coromandel with the latter warned to expect 100 to 150mm of rain about the ranges, with lesser amounts about the coast.

The red heavy rain warning, severe thunderstorm watch, and the strong wind watch all ended for Northland at 4am.

NEMA manager of national operations Roger Ball reminded Aucklanders that today’s weather event was a very serious situation.

"The situation here continues to be serious and this rain going through this morning, on its own it wouldn’t be such an issue but it's coming on top of what has been a very serious weather bomb event for the region.

"Things are very sodden, we’re not out of the woods yet, we’re asking people to stay vigilant, stay informed and look after friends and family," he said.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has urged residents to "stay home" wherever possible.

Overnight rain appears to have worsened slips around Judges Bay in central Auckland, with a property on Judge St losing more of its front lawn. Photo: George Block/NZ Herald

Auckland Emergency Management says 44 families, with 168 members, have so far been placed in emergency housing.

That includes two dozen people sheltering at an emergency community hub in Auckland's Mt Roskill who were placed in hotel and motel rooms last night.

One of four slips on West End Rd in Westmere showing one house teetering on the edge of a joint driveway that has been completely destroyed. The slip occurred on Friday. Photo: Bernard Orsman via NZ Herald

Acts of Roskill Kindness community leader Zena Wrigley says they are focused on helping vulnerable people find emergency accommodation and ensuring they have food and essentials.

So far, more than 100 homes have been red-stickered and 375 have been yellow-stickered.

Fire and Emergency NZ has responded to 63 incidents since 6am, including rescues.

The majority of the callouts were regarding fallen powerlines and flooding.

Pens Cook, whose home is next door to the entrance to Grey Lynn Park, said this morning the water came up to the calf of his leg at the height of the rainfall about 6.20am.

He said the rain running off the park was worse than Friday, which he put down to the drainage.

"My son got up to have a look and said you had better move the cars," said Cook, who lost several cars to the floods on Friday.

The bottom floor of Pens' ground floor, where his son sleeps, was completely flooded on Friday, saying he had been using a dehumidifier to dry out the floor and pull out the Gib and insulation when the rain hit again this morning.

Cook said three 9-metre jumbo bins of rubbish had been taken away from his property since Friday.

Grey Lynn Park again had a lake of water this morning, although much smaller than on Friday.

Flooding at Victoria Park in Auckland. Photo: Sophie Lyon via NZ Herald

One local woman, Louise Graham, said she woke during the night to hear the rain and said "oh no" and thought of all the people who had spent the last few days clearing out.

"It's just horrible for some people," she said.

Northland breathes sigh of relief

The state of emergency declared for Northland yesterday in response to the region's red heavy rain warning was lifted at 10am today.

The region had bands of heavy rain through the night, but fears the region would be hit as hard as Auckland was at the weekend proved unfounded.

The most rain fell around Whangārei airport, with 60mm in the eight hours to 4am today, with half of that falling in one hour around 9pm.

Northpower said more than 500 customers suffered a power cut just before 11pm after trees fell across lines. As of 9am Wednesday the power was still out west of Waipu, near Waiotira and Springfield, according to Northpower's outage map.

With just a "normal" amount of rain forecast for next couple of days, Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management chair and deputy mayor Kelly Stratford told Morning Report many residents could now go about their "normal business".

"Yesterday was, as things developed through the day and the weather pattern was quite fast in the beginning and it slowed down, there was a couple of hours there where that sense of uncertainty was heightened.

"But gosh, in the afternoon as it bounced off, deflecting -I think we were all sending positive energy and it just skirted around us. We were all very happy."

Asked for advice, she said to not hang any washing outside just yet.

"We've got showers coming. I think we'll all still be using our drying racks."

- Additional reporting NZ Herald