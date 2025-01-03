Banned bathroom heaters cause Chch house fires

The charred remains of a Serene bathroom heater after a house fire in Christchurch. Photo: Fenz

A warning has been issued after two separate house fires in Christchurch over the past 24 hours were caused by "prohibited" Serene bathroom heaters.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the two incidents come after a spate of similar fires involving Serene bathroom heaters last year led WorkSafe to ban them.

WorkSafe also issued several safety warning notices in relation to Serene bathroom heaters.

It said the Serene S2068, S207T and S2069 wall-mounted heater models don’t meet New Zealand's safety standards.

Serene bathroom heater models S2068, S207T and S2069 don’t meet New Zealand's safety standards. Photo: Fenz

In April last year, WorkSafe prohibited the sale, use, installation and importation of the heaters.

"This prohibition applies to all units imported, sold, or installed since June 2018," WorkSafe said.

"This expands on the prohibition published in February (last) year, which was limited to specific serial number ranges.

"Serene S2068 heaters are unsafe. Testing has found these heaters are non-compliant with safety standards.

"A series of fires and overheating incidents are associated with these heaters.

"More recently, events have occurred outside the previously prohibited serial number range."

WorkSafe New Zealand has banned the sale, use, installation, and importation of Serene Classic S2068 wall mounted bathroom heaters. Photo: Fenz

Fenz said it was "a timely reminder to recheck your bathroom heater".

Anyone using a Serene bathroom heater in their home should:

Check if your heater is a Serene heater with the model number S2068.

If you have this heater, do not use it. Serene S2068 heaters are unsafe. Testing has found these heaters are non-compliant with safety standards. A series of fires and overheating incidents are associated with these heaters.

If it is installed in your property, get an electrical worker to make it safe by isolating it from the electrical supply, or contact your landlord to arrange this, and they can dispose of it safely.

The model number is located on a sticker on the top side of the heater. This can be difficult to read. A good tip to view the model number is to use your phone camera in selfie mode to view and take a photo of the label.

There is a significant risk of people being seriously harmed or property being damaged through use of these heaters.

If your heater is a Serene model S207T or S2069, Energy Safety considers there is a low risk from continued use. However, if you observe an unusual smell or noise from the heater, do not use it and contact an electrical worker to check it over.

"If you have any bathroom heater it is important to give it a vacuum from time to time to remove dust buildup," Fenz said.

"Bathroom heaters should not be left running when the bathroom is not in use."