The Connemara has been out of service for 10 days. Photo: RNZ (file)

Maritime NZ has detained Bluebridge's Connemara at its Wellington berth after more than a week of cancelled crossings.

It has been 10 days since a technical fault forced the suspension of the ship's services.

Connemara - which usually sailed four times daily - had not crossed the Cook Strait since 21 March, with cancelled sailings leaving passengers frustrated and scrambling to find alternative travel.

Maritime NZ said Connemara was detained following a "Port State Control Inspection" on Friday.

"As a result of findings identified from the inspection process, a decision has been made to detain the ferry.

"Currently, the ferry is berthed at Wellington, and the detention notice means it cannot sail until the notice has been lifted," it said.

Neither Bluebridge nor Maritime NZ provided details on what the technical fault was.

StraitNZ Bluebridge spokesperson, Will Dady confirmed the detention but still hoped to return Connemara to scheduled services by Tuesday evening.

"We'd like to again apologise and reassure our customers we're doing everything we can to get back to our regular service as soon as possible."

A spokesperson for Maritime NZ said Bluebridge was responsible for making the repairs and sailings could only resume once the detention noticed had been lifted.

They said Maritime NZ appreciated the impact of continued cancellations on people and freight.

"Once the issues have been rectified and checked and approved by its classification society surveyor, its flag state (Bahamas), and our inspectors, we will remove the detention."