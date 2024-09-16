Burglars targeted cash, alcohol, vapes

Three people have been arrested after several burglaries in Pegasus, north of Christchurch.

Police said three incidents occurred at two commercial premises on Pegasus Main St on Friday, August 30, and Sunday, September 15.

On Sunday about 1.50am, police said the group used a tool to gain entry and targeted cash, alcohol, vapes, and cigarettes.

Police found two stolen vehicles abandoned in the surrounding area.

"After following lines of enquiry, including CCTV and locating the stolen vehicles, police executed a search warrant at a Riccarton address, recovering multiple items taken in the burglaries," a spokesperson said.

"A youth appeared in Christchurch Youth Court today and an 18-year-old woman is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on 20 September, both facing charges of burglary and receiving stolen property.

"A second youth has been referred to Youth Aid.

"Police are pleased with this result and would like to remind the public to make all attempts to make their businesses as secure as they can, by installing vital tools like CCTV or wireless alert systems."