Bystanders rescue police officer in 'dangerous situation'

Photo: RNZ/Nate McKinnon

Bystanders came to the rescue of a police officer "in a potentially dangerous situation" in Fielding after breaking up a fight Saturday afternoon.

The officer was a couple of hours into her shift when she was called to Lethbridge Street shortly after 2pm following reports of a group of people fighting, said Manawatu Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham.

"She intervened and the situation began to calm down.

"However, the arrival of another aggressive person saw the incident flare up again, putting the officer in a potentially dangerous position.

"What started out as a fairly typical callout involving a handful of people quickly escalated."

With additional police staff still several minutes away, bystanders who saw the incident unfold stepped in to help the lone officer.

"I appreciate that members of the Feilding community stepped in to provide assistance," said Grantham.

"We work hard to be there for the community and we're always grateful when they're there for us."

A 35-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman were arrested and charged with assault.

They are scheduled to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday.

An 18-year-old man was also charged with driving while disqualified. The vehicle he was driving was seized and impounded.

He is expected to appear in court on 24 April.