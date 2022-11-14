Call for universal dental care in NZ

New Zealanders spend $2.5 million a day on dental care, averaging $350 per visit. Photo: RNZ

Most of us are all too aware of what a kick in the teeth a bill from the dentist can be.

The dentist can be a painful experience - not just for your teeth - but also for your pocket.

New Zealanders spend $2.5 million a day on dental care, averaging $350 per visit which is crippling our vulnerable communities.

With nearly half of adults not having their needs met due to cost, medical professionals are calling for universal dental care in Aotearoa.

But would people support lower dental costs?

Aucklanders spoken to by RNZ were unanimous in their support for universal dental care, many of them lamenting the money they had spent on treatment.

Phillip Harvey, who recently had his dentures smashed, said he would have to dig deep in the pockets should he want his smile back.

"I've literally lost $1500 worth of teeth, I don't have a smile to present."

Josh Caldwell would not go to the dentist without financial support.

"Thankfully I have a family member who does a yearly thing for me. Literally if I had to pay for it myself I wouldn't be going, no I couldn't afford it."

Englishman Lachlan Musgrave said a system similar to the National Health Service or NHS would benefit countless New Zealanders.

"It's great that we have that back home, it really makes a difference for people that can't afford private care, especially dentistry, it's really expensive."

Gary Brown said he had spent thousands over his lifetime.

"I've had all sorts of things, it cost the Earth."

Dentist Hugh Trengrove said those without the means to seek dental treatment had few options. Photo: RNZ

A new report shows that 40 percent of adults in Aotearoa actively avoid dental treatment due to the cost.

Auckland Te Whatu Ora dentist Hugh Trengrove expressed his frustration at working in a system that denied people healthcare.

"It's sad, people who have got terrible dental needs that can't access services which I believe we have a fundamental right too but with dentistry if you have a sore tooth, suck it up."

He cited examples which represent the widespread issue.

"Mary has several decayed teeth causing her pain and being unable to sleep, she is on a sickness benefit and cannot afford dental care, she does not meet our criteria for care, so we decline her.

"Hemi needs to get his tooth taken out, it is causing severe headaches, he has had to take time off work, again we can't help him and we decline his request for care."

Those without the means to seek treatment were left with few options, Dr Trengrove said.

"Do it yourself, and there is an increasing amount of people taking measures at home such as using pliers to get rid of problematic teeth."

People also self medicated with drugs and alcohol, he said.

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists chief executive Sarah Dalton said free or subsidised access to dental care would save millions of dollars in healthcare over time. Photo: RNZ

The Auckland City Mission today launched 'tooth be told', a campaign to promote free dental care in the country.

Auckland Action Against Poverty coordinator Brooke Stanley Pao said health costs were a huge factor contributing to poverty.

"Many of the peopler we see don't even go to the dentist because cost is the barrier."

Dental health was not prioritised in the vulnerable communities she served, Pao said.

"These are people that often need teeth removed or in a lot of pain, it happens over a sustained period of time and reflects that people aren't accessing dental care in Aotearoa."

Among those most at risk were Māori and Pasifika, disabled people and solo parents, she said.

"The biggest thing is shame, people feel embarrassed about not having good oral health."

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists chief executive Sarah Dalton said free or subsidised access to dental care would save millions of dollars in healthcare over time.

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of sugar consumption in the OECD and Dalton said children were at a great risk of oral health issues.

Aotearoa also had the lowest number of dentists per capita and these were over represented in wealthier communities, Dalton said.

Tessa Beaumont-King believed affordable oral health was imperative for the future of Aotearoa.

"The older you get the more you need, so I think universal dental health care is a must."