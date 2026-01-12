Witnesses to Christmas Day shooting in Christchurch sought

Police are appealing to the public for information about an alleged shooting in Christchurch on Christmas Day.

Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan said police received several calls that evening about a male being chased by others, one of whom allegedly had a firearm, on Amyes Rd in Hornby

Det Sgt Vaughan said a person was then discovered in hospital with a suspected gunshot wound, which was not life-threatening.

A 19-year-old man already before the courts was due to reappear in Christchurch District Court on January 14, now on different charges, including presenting a firearm.

Det Sgt Vaughan said police were appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“In particular, we’re seeking anyone who may have dash cam footage from around the time period, who has not yet been spoken to by police, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police via 105, using reference number 251225/8572.

- Allied Media