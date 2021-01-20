Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Canterbury on alert after large blaze

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller
    Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller
    Several fires in Canterbury on Tuesday have left the region on high alert.

    The region has been on watch after strong winds fanned the flames of a 15ha blaze near Cass Bay, forcing the evacuation of 20 properties yesterday.

    The fires last night have been caused by trees becoming tangled in powerlines.

    Residents have since returned home and crews are out this morning checking it is fully extinguished.

    North Canterbury Principal Rural fire officer Bruce Janes told Morning Report the Cass Bay fire and a number of other smaller blazes started the same way.

    The Cass Bay fire was wrapped up by nightfall, with a helicopter and a crew of specialist high country firefighters working on the blaze.

    The crews will be checking the ground this morning at this site and the site of the smaller fires, he said.

    He said people need to get out and check any fires that have been lit in the last few days because they will kick up in the wind.

    "Especially stuff with bigger logs, bigger branches, that sort of thing which can hold for a long time."

    Hay can also cause a problem if moisture in the foliage heats up and combusts or moisture there is from when it rained.

    "Those are things to check."

    The conditions are improving, Janes says, but things are expected to pick up as the day warms up.

     

     

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter