Canterbury fire: Houses evacuated, part of SH1 closed

Three houses have been evacuated as a precaution due to a large vegetation fire that has closed part of SH1, south of Christchurch.

The fire near Burnham is estimated to be about 30ha this afternoon and a shed has been destroyed.

Fire and Emergency NZ posted on social media that the blaze was not contained or controlled.

Crews are responding to multiple grass fires along State Highway 1 south of Burnham. Photo: Supplied

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the blaze broke out near the railway lines south of Burnham about 1.30pm.

There are 22 trucks, tankers and support vehicles on the ground, with five helicopters in the air.

SH1 between Dunsandel and Burnham remained closed and would be for some time.

People should continue to avoid the area and delay travel if possible.

The spokesperson said there was a large fire and two smaller blazes next to SH1 near the intersection with Selwyn Lake and Telegraph Rds. Photo: Andrew King Eyewitness Andrew King was driving to Christchurch when he saw the fires. The large one appeared to have started near the railway lines south of Dunsandel. "There are a number of fire appliances and one helicopter I can see fighting the fire. "Traffic was backed up and down to a crawl south before the diversion west at Dunsandel." Photo: Stevie Farrant The Fire and Emergency spokesperson said people should avoid the area if possible. The New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi advised that SH1 was closed at 2.30pm between Leeston Dunsandel and Burnham Rds. "People should avoid the area and follow the instructions of Fire and Emergency crews if people are already in the area." - Star News and APL