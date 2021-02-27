Child killed in crash near Rotorua

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A child has died in a crash overnight in Rerewhakaaitu, near Rotorua.
Emergency services were called to a report of a vehicle that rolled on State Highway 38 between Brett and Rerewhakaaitu Rds around 10pm, police said in a statement.
A child died at the scene. Four other people had a range of injuries and were taken to hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit attended and examined the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
A St John spokeswoman said five patients were transported to Rotorua Hospital, all in a moderate condition.