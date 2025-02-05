Conditions 'tricky' when jetskier disappeared

Police say the person launched on Monday morning but never arrived at their destination at Plimmerton Beach in Porirua. Photo: RNZ

A mariner with more than 50 years' experience says conditions in the Marlborough Sounds on Monday would have been a challenge for a solo jetskier.

The search for a man who disappeared while trying to cross Cook Strait on a jetski was due to resume today.

A police spokesperson said search and rescue teams were working with the assistance of Marlborough and Mana Coastguards and Maritime New Zealand's Rescue Co-ordination Centre.

Police yesterday said the man's destination was Plimmerton Beach in Porirua.

Jenny Tracey said she planned to fish from her launch at Cook Rock - where the man's jetski was found - but seas were too rough.

"The sea was standing up a little bit more than what we expected. It was an awkward chop. We're in a 48-foot boat and we were rolling round a bit. It was choppy and not ideal conditions for a jet skier," Tracey said.

Waves in the area were between half a metre to one metre high but there were strong rips and currents in the seas around Cook Rock and the nearby Brother Islands.

"Off Cape Komaru the sea does stand up because [of] the water coming out of Queen Charlotte Sound and you've got a rip off the Brothers as well. It's always a tricky bit of water and we try to avoid that if we can," Tracey said.

She had heard from the Nelson Marlborough Marine Radio services that the man may have departed from near Cape Komaru at the top of the Marlborough Sounds.

She said they had diverted their sailing to search south of Mana after hearing the man was missing during their voyage.

"We had a good look round. We went back out and looked along the coastline - as far as we could see - in case he got swept down further.

"We went along the coastline back to Mana just to see if we could see anything. Lots of eyes looking out, it's worth a look," Tracey said.

Kāpiti Boating Club says the missing jetskier is a retired grandfather and long-time club member who had made the crossing many times.