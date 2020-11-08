Covid-19: Locations in Wellington and Auckland visited by positive case

A Covid-infected person visited three eateries and a car rental shop at Auckland Airport on Thursday evening, before visiting a Malaysian restaurant in Wellington.

On the evening of November 5, the new case, a contact of a quarantine worker in Auckland, visited Avis Car Rental at Auckland Airport, Orleans Chicken & Waffles, The Gypsy Moth and coffee shop Hudsons.

The person was in Auckland Airport's Domestic terminal from 5.30–7.45pm on the Thursday evening before flying to Wellington.

In Wellington, the person visited Malaysian restaurant Little Penang at lunchtime.

• Domestic Terminal, Auckland Airport: 5.30–7.45pm, Nov 5

• Avis Car Rental, Auckland Airport: 5–5.15pm, Nov 5

• Orleans Chicken & Waffles, Auckland Airport: 5.30–7pm, Nov 5

• The Gypsy Moth, Auckland Airport: 7–7.15pm, Nov 5

• Hudsons, Auckland Airport: 7–7.15pm, Nov 5

• Little Penang, The Terrace, Wellington: 1.15–3.45pm, Nov 6.

Anyone who visited these businesses during the relevant timeframes is being considered a Covid-19 "casual contact" with a low risk of exposure, the Ministry of Health says.

Close contacts have been contacted directly.

Notifications have been sent out to people who logged on with the Covid Tracer app at these businesses.

The alert has advised users that they may have been in contact with Covid-19.

"This case once again reinforces the importance of everyone who is able to using the app to keep a record of where they have been," the Ministry of Health says.

"It allows our contact tracing team to quickly notify you if you may have been exposed to this virus, and allows you to take immediate action to protect yourself, your whanau, and your community."

The new case flew from Auckland to Wellington on Thursday on on flight NZ 457, sitting in row 23.

Officials are now asking all people sitting within two rows of the worker to get tested and to isolate until November 19.