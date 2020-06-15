'Devastating': Tributes pour in for musician killed in wrong-way crash

Gow leaves behind a twin brother, a partner and young daughter. Photo: Supplied

The death of a young musician and father killed in a car crash in Christchurch on Sunday has left his loved ones devastated.

Jordan Gow was driving on Russley Rd (SH1) in Burnside about 6.45am when his car collided with another vehicle.

The second vehicle was headed the wrong way down the motorway with no lights on for up to a kilometre before the crash, Stuff reported. Police have not yet confirmed the circumstances of the crash but said it happened in the northbound lanes.

The other driver was also killed. Neither of those who died has been officially named.

Gow, a twin brother and a father to a young girl, was also a well-known rock musician who played drums and sang in several groups including metal band Arcadian NZ.

A Givealittle page set up by the band's former vocalist Gareth Fleck paid tribute to Gow's personality and talents, which could "light up a whole room".

Talented musician Jordan Gow was killed on Saturday morning in a crash on Russley Rd. Photo: Facebook

"The news of Jordan's passing has shocked the community," Fleck wrote.

"Jordan is loved by so many, his passion for music truly touched us all. He was a loving father of Ashlyn, partner to Amy Jones, brother to Josh, son to Penny & Murray Gow and friend to many.

"Jordan was the definition of a person that could light up a whole room. He was always there to whip out a guitar and get the whole room singing along, his passion for music unparalleled."

"You could hear his laugh and singing voice from blocks away, the energy that Jordan brought to his live performances was incredible, he always put 110 per cent into anything music related."

The musician was a "natural born leader" who always spoke his mind, Fleck wrote.

"Let's be there for Jordan and his family in this devastating time, Jordan was always there to lend a hand to those in need. This is our time to lend our hand to him and his family. Jordan will be truly missed."

Jordan Gow - killed on Sunday in a car crash - is being remembered as a talented musician, a loving father and a "beautiful human". Photo: Supplied

The Givealittle page has been set up to fundraise for funeral costs and any other expenses the family may incur. The page is still pending moderation.

Tributes for Gow have flooded social media. One man said he had woken to the "heartbreaking news of the passing of my best friend".

"He was someone I could open up to and talk to about anything, he was so incredibly talented and was passionate about so many things in life."

The pair had just achieved Gow's dream of writing their first full album and had been recording in the studio the day before the crash.

"I like to imagine that you're in heaven right now, teaching the angels how to sing as amazing as you can," he wrote. "I love you so much man, I always thought that we'd be playing music together forever. Rest easy my brother, until we meet again."

Others called Gow a "bloody legend", a "man of many talents" and a beautiful human".

The Club Tavern Christchurch posted on Facebook about the death of the "local rockstar", calling him "truly an entertainer and a crowd favourite".

As of last night there had been 129 deaths on New Zealand's roads since January 1. That's well down on last year thanks to the lockdown during April, when just nine people died in crashes.

However, June 2020 is on track for a similar road toll to June 2019. Last June 28 people died on New Zealand roads; as of last night - halfway through the month - the June 2020 road toll was 14.