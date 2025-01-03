Driver due in court over death of police officer

Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming died after being hit by a car in Nelson. Photo: NZ Police

The man accused of murdering a Nelson police officer by driving a car into her will appear in court today.

Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming was one of two officers struck by a vehicle in Nelson's Buxton Square about 2am on 1 January. She later died from her injuries.

Senior Sergeant Adam Ramsey remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A third police officer was assessed for a concussion and discharged from hospital.

Two members of the public were also injured in the incident, with one woman receiving a broken arm.

The arrested man is facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

He is also charged with:

• Two charges of assault using a vehicle as a weapon

• Two charges of wounding with intent (reckless disregard)

• Dangerous driving

• Driving while disqualified.

The 32-year-old will appear in Nelson District Court on Friday.

Fleming had 38 years of frontline service and was the first policewoman to be killed in the line of duty in New Zealand.

She was widely respected and her death was "tragic and senseless", Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said.

"I know we are all struggling to understand why this has happened."

Tasman District criminal investigations manager Detective Inspector Lex Bruning has appealed to the public for any videos of the incident. It can be uploaded here.

Bruning said police would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area who witnessed the incident, or any events leading up to it.