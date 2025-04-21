Easter road toll rises to four

File photo: NZME

The Easter holiday road toll has risen to four after a person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Waikato this afternoon.

Two others were seriously injured in the crash on Waipapa Road in the Waikato town of Mangakino just after 4pm.

The road remains closed and police want motorists to avoid the area.

Earlier this afternoon, the toll increased to three after a two-car crash in central Taranaki.

Police say emergency services were alerted at 2.30pm to the crash on State Highway 3. It occurred on Wharekauri Road and Mangamaio Road.

One person was killed, two people suffered serious injuries and two others have moderate injuries, a police spokesperson said.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible.

The NZ Transport Agency said via X the Serious Crash Unit was attending and its investigation might take several hours.

The official holiday period runs through until 6am on Tuesday.

The first Easter road victim died at the scene of a single vehicle crash on State Highway 12 in Ruawai in Northland on Good Friday.

In the second incident, one person died in a crash involving a car and cyclist at Haumoana in Hawke's Bay on Saturday morning.

Last year, seven people died on the roads over the same long weekend, up from only one in 2023.

This weekend has been marked by high winds and heavy rain brought by ex-tropical cyclone Tam, with Civil Defence authorities warning drivers to take extra care.

MetService is forecasting the bad weather to ease from here on.