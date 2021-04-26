Monday, 26 April 2021

Eight teens charged with burglary of Auckland jewellery stores

    1. News
    2. National

    Goldmark jewellery store at Albany Mall. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald
    Goldmark jewellery store at Albany Mall. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald
    Eight teenagers have appeared in court after an early morning burglary of two jewellery stores in Auckland.

    Police received a report shortly before 2am today of a burglary at Albany Mall.

    Eight people allegedly stole a "large amount of jewellery" before fleeing the scene in two vehicles. The value of what was stolen is not yet known.

    The New Zealand Herald understands a large rock or brick was thrown through the main entrance to the mall, and both Goldmark and Michael Hill stores were burgled.

    Both stores have smashed windows, and a section of the mall remains cordoned off, as does the main entrance.

    The police Eagle helicopter and ground staff were called out to hunt for the alleged offenders, who were found a short time later.

    The vehicles were found in Ranui.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed the defendants were aged between 15 and 19 and had appeared in the Waitakere District Court this morning.

    They all face charges of aggravated burglary.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter