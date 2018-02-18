Sunday, 18 February 2018

Fatal plunge down Canterbury bank

    1. News
    2. National

    A person has died and a second is in hospital after their car plunged down a bank in Canterbury this morning.

    The single vehicle crash happened on Pareora Gorge Rd in Maungati, near Timaru.

    Police said they were called to reports of a car down a bank about 2:20am.

    One person died at the scene and another was taken to Timaru Hospital with moderate injuries.

    The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

    NZME.
    Comment now

    Add a Comment