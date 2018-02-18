Fatal plunge down Canterbury bank

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has died and a second is in hospital after their car plunged down a bank in Canterbury this morning.
The single vehicle crash happened on Pareora Gorge Rd in Maungati, near Timaru.
Police said they were called to reports of a car down a bank about 2:20am.
One person died at the scene and another was taken to Timaru Hospital with moderate injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.