Fatal plunge down Canterbury bank

A person has died and a second is in hospital after their car plunged down a bank in Canterbury this morning.

The single vehicle crash happened on Pareora Gorge Rd in Maungati, near Timaru.

Police said they were called to reports of a car down a bank about 2:20am.

One person died at the scene and another was taken to Timaru Hospital with moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.