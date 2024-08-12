Feelers frontman sentenced to 12 months supervision

James Reid. Photo: RNZ

The frontman of award-winning New Zealand rock band The Feelers has been sentenced after he was caught driving at double the speed limit and refusing to provide a blood sample.

James Reid was sentenced to 12 months supervision and disqualified from driving for a year and a day in the Christchurch District Court today.

The 50-year-old was seen by police driving at speeds of between 90 and 100 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Christchurch's Harewood Road at about 2.20am on Boxing Day.

Despite the patrol car's flashing lights, Reid failed to stop.

After stopping outside his home, Reid provided two insufficient breath alcohol samples. The officer then asked for a blood sample, which Reid refused.

He said he did not stop for the officer as he did not think police were stopping him.

Judge Ian Mill also fined Reid $1000 and ordered that he pay court costs of $130.

Reid was also convicted of refusing to give a blood sample in 2017.

Defence lawyer Rupert Ward said it had been a "challenging time" for his client, who had struggled with alcohol for much of his life.

"The only real reason he has come into contact with the court system is as a result of the disease that is alcoholism," he said.

"He has very bravely faced up to the problems he's been facing."

The court heard that Reid had voluntarily admitted himself into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre on the outskirts of Christchurch, completing a three-month residential programme.

"James has demonstrated a genuine and considered approach to his time at [the facility]," Ward said.

Reid had also signed up for a further 32-week follow up programme.

"He very much regrets his offending.

"He's shocked at his own stupidity."

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Mill said Reid had been highly dependent on alcohol "for some time".

"The probation officer said there is a low risk of you re-offending if you continue on this path," he said.

"You've drunk regularly since the age of 20.

"No doubt you've had times in the past where you've tried to address the problem."

Reid is a founding member of Christchurch band The Feelers, who have released six studio albums since the late 1990s.

Three of their albums - Supersystem, Communicate, One World - peaked at #1 on the official NZ Music chart.

The Feelers received a New Zealand Music award for their single 'Pressure Man' and an APRA Silver Scroll for the most played song on radio with second single 'Supersystem'.

The band was also awarded the most played song on New Zealand Radio in consecutive years, with 'Supersystem' in 1998 and 'Venus' the following year.

Reid also released his solo album Saint in 2013.