Gang links reportedly probed after funeral home fire

Police guards have been stationed outside a funeral home in South Auckland's Māngere Bridge as they investigate a suspicious fire that broke out overnight.

Emergency services were called to a fire at a two-storey property on Kirkbride Rd at 11:50pm on Sunday.

The building sustained minor damage but no injuries were reported.

In a statement on Facebook, Just Funerals confirmed the fire took place at its Māngere location.

"Thank you for your questions during this time in regard to the fire that took place at one of our Funeral Home locations on Kirkbride Road.

"At this time we decline to comment on any questions by media and pushers.

"This is under police investigation."

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward said police were looking for four people who fled from the scene.

"Four people were seen running from the area following the fire and enquiries are now under way to identify and locate them," Det Snr Sgt Hayward said.

"Scene guards remain in place while a scene examination is completed today."

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area or could have information.

Meanwhile, Stuff is reporting it understands police are investigating whether the fire is linked to a dispute over the body of patched Mongrel Mob member Nassey August.

On Sunday, a woman posted on social media that his family members were "devastated" after not getting answers about the whereabouts of his remains.

She claimed August's body was transferred to Just Funerals after he died at North Shore Hospital last week.

She asked anyone with information - particularly anyone connected to his named next of kin - to help them be able to lay their "beloved uncle" to rest following their Māori tikanga.

"The ongoing lack of transparency has caused our whānau immense pain and distress. We will not rest until we have the truth, and until our uncle is returned to us so he may be honoured with love, respect."

Stuff reported police would not confirm if the fire was related to August's body but said they were having ongoing conversations with the next of kin following a man's death of natural causes late last week.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Northern shift manager Josh Pennefather told RNZ a fire investigator had been at the property on Monday assisting police.

He said they sent four fire trucks to the scene on Sunday night, but when crews arrived the fire on the ground floor had been put out.

He said they stayed to monitor hotspots and to make sure the fire was out.