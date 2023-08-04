Girl killed by train in Mount Maunganui named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police have released the name of the 11-year-old girl who died in a train incident in Mount Maunganui on Monday.
She was Jorja-Ray Smith, 11, of Mount Maunganui.
She died after being struck by a freight train while biking home from Mount Maunganui Intermediate School.
The incident happened at the Hewletts Rd rail crossing about 2.55pm.
Police have referred Jorja-Ray’s death to the coroner.
KiwiRail is also investigating, as concerns about the rail crossing are raised.
Earlier this week, Mount Maunganui Intermediate School principal Melissa Nelson described Jorja-Ray as a “delightful, happy, engaged and valuable” member of the school’s family.
“As a school, we’re devastated to lose one of our own in such awful circumstances,” she said.