Girl killed by train in Mount Maunganui named

Police at the scene following the incident. Photo: NZ Herald

Police have released the name of the 11-year-old girl who died in a train incident in Mount Maunganui on Monday.

She was Jorja-Ray Smith, 11, of Mount Maunganui.

She died after being struck by a freight train while biking home from Mount Maunganui Intermediate School.

The incident happened at the Hewletts Rd rail crossing about 2.55pm.

Police have referred Jorja-Ray’s death to the coroner.

KiwiRail is also investigating, as concerns about the rail crossing are raised.

Earlier this week, Mount Maunganui Intermediate School principal Melissa Nelson described Jorja-Ray as a “delightful, happy, engaged and valuable” member of the school’s family.

“As a school, we’re devastated to lose one of our own in such awful circumstances,” she said.