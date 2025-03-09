Govt moves to speed up land acquisition for public works

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop. Photo: RNZ

Proposed changes to the Public Works Act would speed up public projects and provide more clarity, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop says.

Bishop and Land Information Minister Chris Penk are promoting a draft Bill to Parliament, expected in May, which fulfils the coalition agreement between National and New Zealand First to prioritise strategic infrastructure and simplify the planning system.

The change would reduce haggling over land deemed necessary for essential works around the country.

"Basically, as a country, we've accepted too many reasons to say no," said Bishop. "The result has been long, drawn-out legal battles over land acquisitions that have cost time, money and livelihoods.

"All New Zealanders deserve better - not only those who will benefit from a project, but also the people whose land is needed for it. It's time to say yes to getting stuff done.

"We are going to overhaul the Public Works Act to tear down these roadblocks. As part of the reforms, we will put premium payments on the table for landowners whose land needs to be purchased for major public infrastructure projects, and we'll create a streamlined objections process for nationally and regionally significant projects."

The legislation would include incentive payments of up to $150,000 for early land sale and up to $92,000 in "recognition payment". Landowners would no longer submit their objections to the Environment Court, but through the Minister for Land Information (Penk) or the local authority for faster resolution.

"Over the past 10 years, 49 objections have been received for compulsory land acquisitions just for NZ Transport Agency projects," Bishop said.

"The new accelerated objections process will mean we can work through any objections far more quickly. Then we can get on with delivering important infrastructure projects that will help grow our economy, so New Zealanders can get ahead."

The government is currently overhauling the Public Works Act, but hopes these changes will come into force six months before the wider review.

"Public infrastructure projects up and down the country are often held up for years by overly complex, drawn-out processes for purchasing the land needed," Penk said.

"This has meant that projects which would provide massive benefits for communities end up stalled, with the only action happening in courtrooms."