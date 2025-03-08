Govt plan 'a roadmap for expanding marine industry'

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones. Photo: RNZ

The government has announced a new plan which aims to develop the aquaculture industry and provide vital jobs in regional communities.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones launched the New Zealand Aquaculture Development Plan 2025 - 2030 at the Havelock Mussel and Seafood Festival in Marlborough this morning.

Jones said in a statement this came alongside a $9.9 million loan from the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF) to improve Havelock Marina, a key piece of infrastructure for the mussel industry in Marlborough.

The Aquaculture Development Plan was a roadmap for expanding New Zealand's marine industry, Jones said.

"The industry brings in $760m in annual revenue and employs more than 3000 Kiwis. The Development Plan sets out the steps we will take to grow it to a $3b a year industry and double the jobs."

Making the most of existing marine farms, growing production through open ocean aquaculture and supporting Māori leadership in the sector were all key factors identified for industry growth over the next 10 years, he said.

"The plan launched today recognises that aquaculture is a key industry for the prosperity of the nation and shows what the coalition government will do to deliver a bigger and better aquaculture sector for New Zealand."

Havelock Marina

The $9.9m RIF funding would be used to dredge the marina channel and basin, which had been shallowed by silt from the storms 2021 and 2022. This had reduced depth at low tide which limited vessel movements. Dredging would enable safe and unrestricted access for commercial users and residents, Jones said.

The construction of three replacement jetties would also increased traffic in the marina and minimise impacts of flooding and climate change, he said.

Marlborough produced about 60 percent of all New Zealand's exported aquaculture products. On average 65,000 tonnes of greenshell mussels and about 6000 tonnes of salmon were harvested each year in Marlborough, together earning more than $300m in exports, Jones said.

"The current situation at Havelock is an unacceptable roadblock to growth; this RIF funding will help unlock access to the marina for commercial use as well as provide the local community with an alternative, resilient access."