Green MP doubles down on police criticism

Tamatha Paul. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Green MP Tamatha Paul is doubling down on her comments that a "visible police presence" makes people feel "more on edge."

"I'm not surprised that people are upset that a young brown woman is being critical of an institution that has let her and her communities down for a very long time," she said.

It comes after Labour leader Chris Hipkins, a potential coalition partner, hit out at the comments, saying they were "ill-informed, were unwise, in fact were stupid".

Other coalition MPs hit out at the comments too, with the Prime Minister saying Paul was in "la-la land".

Paul's comments were made as part of a university panel discussion hosted by the University of Canterbury's Greens and Peace Action Ōtautahi.

The Wellington Central MP said she'd received "nothing but complaints" about police beat patrols.

Paul told the event people in Wellington didn't want to see police officers everywhere, and "for a lot of people, it makes them feel less safe".

"It's that constant visual presence that tells you that you might not be safe there, if there's heaps of cops," she said.

She also accused police of "waiting for homeless people to leave their spot, packing their stuff up and throwing it in the bin," feedback she'd received as the local MP from the Downtown Community Ministry and Salvation Army.

Paul said she doesn't resile from any of her comments.

"Because they are based on legitimate experiences of people that I am supposed to represent."

She explained police resources could be used more productively, and they aren't well-trained to do the jobs they're doing.

"We've seen that in the last week with an 11-year old autistic girl being detained and drugged," Paul explained, "we've also seen it with the use of force against a man in Ōrere Point who lost his life."

"My view is they are not the best people to be responding to instances where people are in mental distress, in drug psychosis, those high level situations that require specialist response - that's not your average police officer."

She said she didn't know why it was so "confronting" for people to see a "bit of criticism of the police and the way they exercise their massive powers."

Hipkins said her comments were "ill-informed, were unwise, in fact were stupid".

"I don't think responsible members of parliament should be undermining the police in that way, I think the New Zealand public have huge confidence in the New Zealand police and they should have."

The potential coalition partner indicated he would call the Greens out when "they do things we disagree with".

"I thought these comments were very ill-advised," Hipkins said.

Hipkins said "undermining confidence in the police" was not the way to have a discussion about police resourcing, and preventing crime.

He then mis-attributed comments by another Green MP, Kahurangi Carter, about some New Zealanders feeling "safer alone with a patched gang member than the police," saying they were "out of touch."

"I think she should apologise for that."

In response, Greens co-leader Chloe Swarbrick said people were confusing two of the Greens "different Māori MPs".

Swarbrick added that there's "stacks of evidence" that police respond to crime, but what meaningfully prevents crime is "ensuring we have adequate investment in housing, education, healthcare and people's incomes".

When it came to whether these comments would impact a working relationship with the Labour party, Paul said she's able to work with police, and other political parties, "but the reason we have other political parties is so that different views can be expressed."

Coalition reaction

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Paul's comments were "outrageous and insane", and police were out there doing an "incredible job."

He said it was a "load of rubbish" police were throwing items owned by homeless people out, "I think she's on a completely different planet."

"No disrespect. She is totally wrong and the Greens are in la-la land on law and order.

"New Zealanders want to feel safe in their homes, their businesses, their communities - the police are doing an excellent job."

Luxon said the government backs police, and he wants them to be recognised.

"Beating up on our police and accusing them of all sorts of things, she is on a completely different planet from where New Zealanders are at."

NZ First leader Winston Peters said his party's view is that they are "not for anarchy".

In regards to Paul, he said "clearly she's for anarchy".

Epsom MP David Seymour said the people he represents "want to see the police out there".

"They provide security, they deter real violence."

He said a lot of people feel unsafe locking up shops in his electorate, and seeing the police around gives people a lot of reassurance.

Seymour said her comments were "just weird" and the Greens need to clarify if they are in favour of the police or "some other world, and how would that work?"