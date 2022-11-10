Hostage incident sparks AOS callout to Rotorua bank

Armed police surrounded the BNZ branch in Rotorua. Photo: Andrew Warner

Customers and staff who were held hostage inside a Rotorua bank during an armed police incident this afternoon are now leaving the branch.

Police said emergency services were called at about 3.55pm after a man entered the BNZ at the Rotorua Central Mall and took a group of people hostage.

Police were communicating with someone inside the bank, who was holding up a pad of paper to the window, a reporter on the scene said.

“Help! Help! Police help me,” one man could be heard yelling.

Staff and customers are now leaving the branch. Some of the police are de-arming but a perimeter remains.

The hostages were released from the bank at 4.50pm and were uninjured, police said. Four ambulances were at the scene as a precaution.

Police at the scene at Rotorua Central Mall. Photo via NZ Herald

The alleged offender has been taken into police custody.

Cordons remain in place on Amohau St and members of the public are asked to follow the directions of emergency services at the scene.

The Rotorua Daily Post has been told of a man who went into the bank and noticed a staff member looking stressed.

The source told the Rotorua Daily Post when the person in the bank mouthed the words “are you okay” to the staff member, he then saw someone emerge from behind with a shotgun. Realising something was seriously wrong, the man quickly left the bank.

A spokesperson for BNZ refused to comment, referring questions to police.

A worker in a store near the BNZ bank has told the Rotorua Daily Post a friend was a customer in the bank and was trapped inside.

She said she had sent her a text message saying they were being kept there but was hoping it would be resolved soon.

“She told me there are a few of them inside but seemed to think they were going to be rescued shortly. I told her to stop texting me.”

The woman’s office had been in lockdown since just before 4.30pm.