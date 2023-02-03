'I dropped the ball': Wayne Brown

Flooding at the Christlife Assembly of God Onehunga in Alfred Street today. Photo: NZ Herald

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown concedes he “dropped the ball” last Friday - and has formally extended the state of emergency for another seven days.

The new declaration is for seven days, but Brown said it could be lifted sooner. His announcement came as heavy rain returned to Auckland earlier today.

He also acknowledged he “made mistakes” in his response to the deluge that struck the city last Friday night.

“I dropped the ball on Friday,” Brown said.

”I was too slow to be seen. The communications weren’t fast enough, including mine. I am sorry.

“The priority now, ahead of the Waitangi long weekend, is to ensure that Aucklanders are safe, well-informed and well-supported.”

The extension is based on advice that an emergency still exists - which may cause distress and endanger the safety of the public and property in Auckland - and that this was not a one-off event last Friday given the further severe weather that struck on Tuesday.

The National Emergency Management Agency and the Auckland Emergency Management met yesterday afternoon to consider options.

Heavy rain has been falling steadily in central Auckland areas into Friday afternoon as surface flooding returns to some parts of the city.

Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson said ongoing rain was continuing to pose problems for the saturated city, a week on from last Friday’s deluge. A seven-day state of emergency was declared that night and is due to lapse tonight.

Simpson said Mayor Wayne Brown would say today whether the declaration would be extended. A total of 441 people were in emergency accommodation last night - and emergency officials have been swamped with more than 2400 requests for assistance.

Surface flooding has returned in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga and around Eden Park, with the week’s heavy rain reactivating natural springs.

Auckland experienced further wet weather yesterday, overnight, and into this morning and early afternoon, including in central and eastern parts of the region.

MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said a few heavy localised showers were expected later today.

”While there have been no high intensity rain rates overnight, the rainfall does add to already sodden ground.

”High humidity remains which can bring some localised heavy showers to some parts in the region. So please be prepared and keep checking the rain radar on MetService’s website.”We’re expecting the weather to improve over the weekend, but some showers may be expected on Monday.”

Strong winds were already buffeting Auckland last night, with wind speeds reaching 65km/h in parts of the city at 5pm. MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the rain expected overnight was a bigger risk: “We could see more severe impacts in any place where that does occur.”

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said that if thunderstorms were to occur, then they would be localised.

“My advice for Auckland is as always just to keep up with the current forecast, the watches and the warnings and heed the advice of your local council and emergency management,” said Owen.