Karakia held at site of Auckland shootings

A blessing and karakia were held at the site of the Auckland shooting. Photo: RNZ

Construction workers, members of the public and iwi have gathered in Auckland's CBD to bless the site where a gunman killed two men a week ago.

Wattle Downs resident Tupuga Sipiliano, 44, and Manurewa resident Solomona To'oto'o, 45, were gunned down by their co-worker Matu Reid last Thursday morning.

Eight people were injured in the shooting, including a police officer.

Reid, 24, died from self-inflicted injuries at the construction site on 1 Queen St, where he had been allowed to work while on home detention.

A private blessing and karakia were held in the building, and a public karakia at Te Komititanga square. Mayor Wayne Brown was among about 200 people who attended the ceremonies.

Members of the public gathered from early morning for the ceremonies. Photo: RNZ

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei deputy chair Ngarimu Blair said the karakia would clear and reset the space for normal use, while also providing an opportunity for those close to the tragedy to grieve their loss, and for those who live and work in the CBD a chance to reflect on what has happened.

"We extend our hearts and our whakaaro to those who lost loved ones and those who have been traumatised by the event. We certainly felt it as the tangata whenua of this CBD and we all live and work in there as well.

"We're feeling really sad for all the people involved and we hope in some small way that this may help."