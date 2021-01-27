Kiwi man found dead after suspected shark attack in Australia

New Zealand man Duncan Craw, pictured with wife Taylia and son Levi, is believed to have been killed by a shark in Australia. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

A New Zealand man has been found dead after a suspected shark attack during a snorkelling trip in Western Australia.

Duncan Craw's Kiwi family say it is impossible to describe the hole the "cheerful, loving, helpful" and cheeky man will leave behind in the lives of those he knew.

The 32-year-old's relatives said he moved to Australia from New Zealand at a young age before recently travelling to South Australia from his home in Warrnambool for a camping trip with his family.

However, while snorkelling at Port MacDonnell on Thursday on a beautiful day, his wife Taylia lost sight of him.

"The exact circumstances of Duncan's disappearance are not yet known but given the recovery of a damaged wetsuit and the sighting of a Great White in the area on Thursday, it looks like a shark was involved," the family said in a statement.

His remains had since been discovered.

"Duncan loved snorkelling and accepted the dangers he may face in the ocean. He was extemely unlucky this time," the statement said.

Craw was married and had a young son named Levi.