Kiwi woman allegedly killed by partner in Melbourne

Police believe Rachel McKenna was murdered by her partner, who then fled the scene. Photo: Supplied

The family of a Kiwi woman allegedly murdered by her partner before he killed himself in Melbourne are remembering her as a "vibrant, loving soul" and a "devoted mother".

Rachel McKenna, 35, was found dead at an address in the north-west suburb of Ascot vale about 4pm last Friday, The Daily Mail reported.

Police believe she was murdered by her partner, who then fled the scene.

He was found critically injured on the side of the Princes Freeway, where he died around two hours after McKenna's body was discovered, according to The Daily Mail.

"Our hearts are shattered by the loss of beautiful Rachel McKenna, our lovely niece," Terry McKenna wrote in a tribute on Facebook.

"Rachel was a vibrant, loving soul, a devoted mother to Leo, and a light in so many lives.

"Something must be done to stop violence against women."

McKenna's younger sister Meg Trotter described her death as an "unnecessary tragedy, one we never dreamed would impact our family".

"She was generous, vibrant, loyal, and looked forward to many adventures with her precious son."

Trotter reiterated Terry McKenna's sentiments, saying "something must be done to stop violence against women in this country".

"We love you forever, our beautiful Rach."

A homicide investigation has been launched in relation to McKenna's death.

Her brother-in-law has set up a Gofundme page to raise money to help support her seven-year-old son's future, as well as cover the costs of her memorial.

McKenna's death comes just two weeks after New Zealand woman Destiny Otton-Rakuraku, 34, was allegedly set on fire by her ex-partner in Australia.

Otton-Rakuraku was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with severe burns on January 18.

A 36-year-old man, identified by Australian media as Renata Manning, allegedly doused her with petrol before producing a lighter and setting her on fire.

He was charged with one count each of attempted murder and common assault, and appeared in court on January 20.